BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against the husband of Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg (all times local):

3:54 p.m.

Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg says his husband, Bryon Hefner, will soon be entering treatment for alcoholism.

The Democratic senator read a statement outside his Statehouse office Friday, one day after The Boston Globe reported that several men had accused Hefner of sexual assault and harassment. Some of the men had professional dealings with the Legislature.

An emotional Rosenberg said the last 24 hours have been the most difficult of his life personally and politically.

He said Hefner has never exerted any influence over Senate affairs and that if Hefner made such claims he was wrong.

Majority Leader Harriette Chandler, the number two Democrat in the Senate, says an independent special investigator will be named to look into the allegations and Rosenberg will remain as Senate president during the investigation.

