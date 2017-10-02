LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — Those at the outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip when the mass shooting occurred are describing the terrifying moments the gun shots rang out and how they ran for their lives.

Twenty people were killed and over a 100 wounded after someone opened fire late Sunday on an outdoor country music festival.

“When we were coming out, we heard it and it sounded like fire crackers at first; I don’t know, maybe there was a fire work show. But it didn’t sound normal it sounded like machine guns,” said one of the witnesses. “It was like several rounds, hundreds of rounds. Then it stopped and it sounded like different guns shooting. Then it stopped a minute and then it started again.”

Some other witnesses said people were laying on top of each other and hiding under cars and bleachers to dodge the bullets and get out of the line of fire. Others said they were told to run as fast as they can to get away.

“Everyone said ‘hit the floor’ so everyone was literally laying on top of each other. We were trying to get out of the way and the shots just kept coming so we were going down, and when we got down there was a man shot right there, they were trying to take him out. He was all bloody and unconscious and one of my friends was helping him out,” one concert goer emotionally explained.

Others described the shots sounding like fireworks and say they couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.

