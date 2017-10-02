‘The shots just kept coming’: Woman runs for her life amid gunfire at Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — One woman at the Las Vegas country music festival said she and her husband ran as fast as they could to escape the bullets flying at them from a high-rise hotel.

“Everyone said hit the floor, so everyone was laying on top of each other. The shots just kept coming,” said the woman. She said as she and her husband ran to the parking lot, they saw people hiding under the bleachers.

The woman said once she got to the parking lot, she also found several people hiding underneath her car for cover from the bullets.

“There was a gentleman that was shot and he said, ‘Can you help me?’ So I put him in my car and I had like six people in my car, people without shoes, running to just get away!”

The woman said her husband rode in another car to the hospital with an unconscious man. They remained at the hospital with their friend’s 18-year-old daughter, who also got shot.

