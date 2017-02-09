The South Shore expecting high winds and more than a foot of snow

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - 7’s Victoria Warren is in Scituate Thursday covering the storm.

High tide is at 9:30 a.m. with winds picking up Thursday morning as well.

Thankfully the height of the storm and the height of the winds that could push the water inland isn’t until closer to noon.

So the area is not expecting significant flooding with this storm.

They are expecting more than a foot of snow though.

