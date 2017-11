PALM BEACH, FLORIDA (WHDH) — The US Marshals awarded a K-9 belonging to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office with a Purple Heart after saving his human partner’s life.

The sheriff’s office said the K-9, named Casper, took a bullet for his partner that almost killed him.

