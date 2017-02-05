The Weather Channel makes a ‘Deflategate’ joke

ATLANTA (AP) - The forecast for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons?

Shade.

Those who get notifications from The Weather Channel pushed to their smartphones saw the following message on Sunday morning: “It’s gameday and properly inflated optimism is in the air. Rain or shine, the forecast calls for a champion.”

A thinly veiled shot, indeed, at the Patriots and the infamous “Deflategate” scandal that kept quarterback Tom Brady sidelined for the first four games of this season.

But why would The Weather Channel care about such matters?

Easy. The network is headquartered … in Atlanta.

Even The Weather Channel – THE WEATHER CHANNEL – is throwing shade at the Patriots. @AP_NFL pic.twitter.com/lZktWbzrVu — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 5, 2017

