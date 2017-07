The world’s only panda triplets had their third birthday celebration.

Thousands of fans in China celebrated through a video link.

Pandas are known to show signs of aggression at this age, so the video link was used as a safety precaution.

The pandas are now about 200-pounds each.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)