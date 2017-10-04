Therapy dogs bring comfort to those affected by Las Vegas shootings

(WHDH) — Adorable therapy dogs have arrived in Las Vegas to bring comfort to many affected by the recent Las Vegas concert massacre as they mourn the tragic loss of life.

Sunday’s mass shooting claimed the life of 59 people and left more than 500 with injuries. Stories of heroism and bravery have since emerged, but many have been left emotionally shaken.

LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs deployed 17 friendly pups to assist those in need of support. The dogs have already visited many victims who are recovering in the hospital.

The company is asking for donations during this trying time to help cover expenses. To contribute, click here.

