‘They killed my baby!’: Grieving family of Lynn shooting victim speaks out

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a restaurant delivery driver who was shot and killed Monday night in Lynn as a resident of Salem.

The 24-year-old driver for Atha’s Famous Roast Beef, Sina Zangiband, was found shot multiple times inside his vehicle just before 6 p.m. Monday.

“They killed my baby! He was innocent,” Sina’s inconsolable mother Shahin Zangiband said. “He has to pay back for my son.”

The Essex District Attorney’s Office identified Zangiband Tuesday as the victim of a shooting near an elementary school on Bowler Street.

“I loved him so much. I swear to God he was a good boy,” Shahin Zangiband said.

State police stopped an Audi in Peabody Monday night matching the description of a vehicle seen at the scene of the shooting. The district attorney’s office says the driver, 21-year-old Brian Brito, is a “person of interest.”

“I want people to see what we’re going through with their own eyes, Sina’s sister Soma Zangiband said. “What the families are going through when someone’s son gets shot, brother, husband dies on the street because of nothing.

Investigators believe Monday’s killings was sparked by a case of road rage.

“All problems in this country just gun, gun, gun, gun,” Sina’s father Ali Zangiband said. “Stop the gun!”

Hours after the shooting, court paperwork revealed that Brito allegedly robbed a North Andover convenience store, then raped a store clerk and told her that he just killed someone. North Andover Police obtained an arrest warrant for Brito in connection with the robbery and sexual assault.

“I want to know how he died,” Shahin Zangiband said. “He has to die like my son.”

Brito, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was held without bail Tuesday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and driving with a suspended license.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)