NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a thief who stole a donation jar intended for a child with cancer at Charlie’s Convenience Store in New Bedford.

The suspect they are trying to locate was seen wearing a dark coat and green hat.

Surveillance footage shows the man asking about scratch tickets to distract the clerk. He then stuffs the donation jar, filled with more than $300, in his coat.

Customers who donated regularly were appalled that someone would do this.

“I think it’s low, I really do. It really does, it hits my heart, because I have children and I know there are a lot of children in need and I just think it’s really low,” one customer said.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is encouraged to call police.

