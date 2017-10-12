BOSTON (WHDH) - Thieves stole a boot full of money from a firehouse in the North End of Boston.

The boot is part of a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters suspected the theft occurred early Monday morning.

The boot was found at Battery Wharf.

It is usually secured with a cable to the firehouse building, according to officials.

Firefighters said this has happened before.

