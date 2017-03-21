Burglars broke into a jewelry store in Pennsylvania, making off with more than a million dollars worth of items in what some authorities are saying is a professional job.

According to officials, the thieves struck overnight and gained access by cutting a hole in the roof of a next-door smoothie shop.

Thieves cut wires to the store’s alarm system, cut a hole in the roof, then broke through the wall into the jewelry store before cracking open a concrete safe.

The store’s owner says the safe was completely emptied. It’s the second time she’s been burglarized this year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)