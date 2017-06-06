Thieves use blow torch to break into gas station ATM

AYER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts police are investigating after a pair of thieves were caught on surveillance video using an acetylene torch to break into an ATM in Ayer.

Authorities say officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to an Exxon station on Harvard Road and found the front door of the business smashed out. After a search of the premises, officers determined that the thieves targeted an ATM inside.

Surveillance video from the store showed two individuals, who authorities say were “eerily organized,” approach the front door, smash it, fold it up and then pull out the glass.

In just over a minute, the thieves were apparently able to cut into the ATM and flee with unknown amount of money.

The robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)