Some trouble for a Rhode Island lemonade truck driver at Oakland Beach.

The driver took the truck barreling over a seawall and ended up getting stuck on the rocks.

Police say it all started when the driver was trying to park the truck.

A witness, Brian Hargrave, says he watched the entire situation play out. “The van went full throttle, she went forward and smashed into the wall, and then she came backwards full throttle.”

The truck backed into a motorcycle before the driver hit the gas again and went straight over the wall.

Warwick Police and Fire arrived on scene to help the driver.

Hargrave said the driver seemed to be very confused when she exited her truck.

