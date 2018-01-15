This day in history: Fatal molasses explosion destroys Boston’s North End

(WHDH) — On this day in 1919, a huge wave of molasses tore through Boston’s North End, killing 21 people and injuring 50 others.

Monday marks the 99th anniversary of when a molasses tank exploded at 529 Commercial Street.

The explosion sent a giant wave of 2,300,000 gallons of molasses sweeping through the streets at about 35 mph.

The wave, which was said to be 50 feet high, left 100 men, women and children caught in the sticky stream.

Several structures, buildings and vehicles were destroyed by the wave.

Structural defects to the tank and unseasonable temperatures played a role in the disaster.

#alwaysreadtheplaque On January 15th, 1919, a molasses tank at 529 Commercial Street exploded… https://t.co/b8bRxOVvMc — RoadTrip New England (@RoadTripNE) January 15, 2018

