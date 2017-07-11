This dog’s bark could easily be mistaken for a car alarm

(WHDH) — A woman sitting in a Colorado parking lot over the weekend was distracted by an odd noise, so she pulled out her camera and recorded what turned out to be an adorable barking dog that sounded just like a car alarm.

Charlotte Baker shared the video in a Facebook group dedicated to cute dogs, which showed the pooch sitting a car and emitting a peculiar, short, sharp howl.

While the laughable bark may not deter a car thief, it can surely let the dog’s owner aware that it does not appreciate being left behind.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)