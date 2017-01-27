‘This one’s for you’: Patriots mural has message for NFL commissioner

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WHDH) – With the Super Bowl fast approaching, it’s clear NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is still on the mind of many Patriots fans.

One Rhode Island couple painted a massive mural on the side of Dennis Moffit Painting, displaying a not-so-subtle message for Goodell.

The Deflatagate saga left Tom Brady sidelined for four games this season. After what some say was an unfair suspension, fans are still taking shots at Goodell.

The billboard shows a hand with four Super Bowl rings on four fingers. The hand’s middle finger was left uncovered. Patriots fans will be cheering for Brady to win his fifth ring against Atlanta.

“This one’s for you, Roger,” is written boldly across the mural.

