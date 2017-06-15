Those who eat fried potatoes have higher risk of death, study says

(WHDH) — The way you consume spuds can play a big role in determine your overall health. A new study shows that frequently eating fried potatoes can be a major health risk.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them.

“Fried potatoes consumption is increasing worldwide,” Dr. Nicola Veronese, lead author of the study said.

Health experts say frying potatoes can produce a chemical that can lead to cancer. It includes french fries, potato chips and hash browns.

Eating potatoes that aren’t fried were not linked to the same health risks.

