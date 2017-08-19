HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WHDH) – People across the country are keeping an eye on the eclipse. Thousands of people are already traveling to get a prime spot for the incredible event.

Traffic was already backed up for miles Saturday in north Georgia. So many people are traveling to the area because people will be able to see a total eclipse—meaning at one point, the moon will completely block the sun.

