Thousands flock to Gillette Stadium to snag Super Bowl gear

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - After witnessing what was arguably the greatest football game in history, thousands of Patriots fans flocked to Gillette Stadium Monday morning to get their hands on some Super Bowl swag.

A sea of people gathered outside the Patriots Pro Shop in frigid temperatures, patiently awaiting a chance to pick up the team’s official championship gear.

Many fans say they are still soaking up the mind-boggling win.

“I’m still high and I don’t do drugs. I just do Patriots,” said Sandra Balfe. “It’s literally like a Cinderella story.”

Hats and shirts flew off the shelves faster than James White scampered toward the end zone in Sunday’s win over Atlanta.

“It was like a miracle. Oh my god. I can’t believe they did it again,” another fan said.

Fans, excited beyond belief, say they are eagerly anticipating Tuesday’s celebratory parade.

