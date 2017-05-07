Thousands gather in Boston for annual ‘Walk for Hunger’ to benefit Project Bread

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 49th Annual Walk for Hunger was held in Boston on Sunday, and 7News was there for it all.

Kim Khazei, Adam Williams, Ryan Schulteis and Jadiann Thompson were just some of the people there to help out with the efforts.

Around 35,000 people took steps to end hunger and set out from the Boston Common. Participants walked a 20 mile route to raise money and awareness. The event raises money for anti-hunger programs all across the state.

7News is a sponsor of the event, and the news team participated in the 5K and walk. Members of the 7News team also encouraged people as they headed out on the course.

According to Project Bread, 675,000 people in Massachusetts aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from.

Sunday’s event raised roughly $3 million—money that will be distributed to programs across the state to help end hunger.

