WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered Sunday in Washington, DC for the “Unity March for Puerto Rico.”

Protesters are worried about the 3.4 million Americans still suffering after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

Demonstrators called on the federal government to step up long-term recovery efforts.

Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, helped organize the march. He also addressed the crowd.

It has been nearly two months since the hurricane destroyed much of the US territory.

Approximately half of the island is still without electricity. Power authorities say the goal is to have power to 80 percent of the island by the end of the month.

