Thousands hit the road for annual Best Buddies Challenge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people, including members of the 7News team, hit the road Saturday for the annual Best Buddies Challenge bike ride.

The riders were seen lining up on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester Saturday morning. The 100-mile route brought them down to Hyannisport.

Among the riders who participated this year are 7’s Christa Delcamp and Jadiann Thompson.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were at the finish line, giving tandem bike rides to Buddies. The Patriots players were also at the kickoff football game Friday night at Harvard Stadium.

The event raises money for Best Buddies, which was founded by Anthony Shriver in 1989. Best Buddies helps create friendships and provide career opportunities for people living with disabilities. This year’s event raised $5.5 million, more than the total raised last year.

