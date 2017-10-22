Thousands in Orlando, FL impacted by Hurricane Irma waited in lines to receive ‘food assistance cards’

Thousands in Orlando, Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Irma waited in lines to receive ‘food assistance cards’ on Saturday.

The Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program is distributing the benefits to people dealing with home damage and lost income due to the hurricane.

People seeking the benefits have met certain requirements by program including residence in FEMA-declared counties and proof of a disaster-related loss.

