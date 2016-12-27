Thousands in wheels, tires stolen from Manchester Mercedes dealership

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of tires and wheels from multiple vehicles on a Mercedes-Benz dealer lot.

According to police, the dealership at 875 Gold St. reported that three vehicles had been stripped of its wheels and tires – a CLS500 belonging to a customer, a dealership-owned 2016 S550, and a 2017 FLC300.

Officials estimate that the loss in theft and damages totals $22,000.

The dealership told police the incident happened between 9 p.m. Monday and 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Manchester, NH Police at 603-668-8711.

