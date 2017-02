Thousands jam Boston for epic Patriots Super Bowl celebration

BOSTON (AP) — With snowflakes, rain and confetti falling from the sky, the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and hundreds of thousands of their fans, lined the streets of Boston for an epic victory bash.

1:40 p.m.

Bill Belichick said his Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots worked harder than any other team he’s coached.

Belichick repeatedly shouted to a spillover crowd in Boston’s City Hall Plaza: “No days off! No days off! No days off! No days off!”

Hundreds of thousands of wildly cheering fans braved snow, rain and wind for a parade celebrating the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady waved one of those Lombardi trophies and said: “I told you we were going to bring this sucker home, and we brought it home.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared Tuesday “New England Patriots Day.”

12:55 p.m.

Snowflakes, raindrops and sticky confetti aren’t dampening the mood at Boston’s Super Bowl parade for the New England Patriots.

Owner Robert Kraft, MVP quarterback Tom Brady, backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo and other players are leaning over the sides of World War II-era amphibious duck boats to wave at a wildly cheering crowd of several hundred thousand fans.

Players are waving some of the five Lombardi trophies the Patriots have won — the latest on Sunday after a dramatic 34-28 comeback win in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bits of red, white and blue confetti blown by cannons over the crowd are sticking to the players and fans turning out for Tuesday’s parade.

12:05 p.m.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates are taking turns hoisting the Lombardi Trophy to the roars of adoring Patriots fans.

Tens of thousands of people clad in New England garb are lining the streets of Boston for a snowy parade celebrating the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory.

Some grinning players aboard the World War II-era amphibious duck boats carrying the team through downtown are waving black “Roger That” T-shirts bearing the likeness of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

There’s no love for Goodell in New England, which came from behind to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime Sunday.

Goodell handed Brady a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal.

11:35 a.m.

The Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots are getting their moment in the snow.

World War II-era amphibious vehicles known as duck boats are carrying MVP quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the team through downtown Boston.

Tens of thousands of jubilant fans have braved snow squalls and chilly winds to celebrate the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl title. Many are shouting: “Brady! Brady!” and “TB12!”

Some are holding “Roger That” signs. That’s a reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who handed Brady a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal.

Security is tight for Tuesday’s parade. The route includes the Boston Marathon finish line where three spectators were killed and 260 others wounded in bombing attacks in April 2013.

10:15 a.m.

It’s snowing sideways in downtown Boston, but that isn’t stopping tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans from lining a parade route.

Fans wearing team jerseys and caps are braving the bad weather for a glimpse of the Super Bowl-winning team.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth championship ring in Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, and he’s a crowd favorite. Ahead of Tuesday’s parade, many fans were shouting: “Brady! Brady! Brady!”

Police are out in force on the streets, urging fans to stay safe along the route.

9 a.m.

The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists.

Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow.

It’s still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots’ fifth championship.

