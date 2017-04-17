Thousands line streets of Boston to cheer on marathoners

BOSTON (WHDH) - Running the Boston Marathon is a huge accomplishment and thousands of people lined the course Monday to show their support for the runners as they embarked on the 26.2 mile journey from Hopkinton into the city.

The crowds were out early and filled up all the prime spots to view the runners as they crossed the finish line.

Spectators came from across the country and beyond to cheer for friends and relatives.

To get to the prime viewing spots, spectators had to go through security checkpoints.

Boston police and several other law enforcement agencies – some in uniform and some under cover – monitored every inch of the marathon route.

City dump trucks blocked unwanted traffic on nearby streets. Officers on bikes also patrolled the route as they worked to ensure a safe and enjoyable day for everyone.

