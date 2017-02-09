PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Thousands of people were without power, and dozens of cars were stuck on a snowy highway as a storm threatening up to 18 inches of snow swept into Rhode Island.

National Grid reports around 18,000 Rhode Island customers were without power Thursday afternoon.

State police said Interstate 95 South was impassable a few miles from the Connecticut border after several tractor-trailer trucks got stuck. WPRI-TV reported dozens of cars were stopped.

Police said the road was closed until crews could clear the mess.

Police say another section of 95 South approaching Exit 7 is now closed because tractor-trailer trucks became stuck. They say there are delays from Exit 2 through Exit 7.

The National Weather Service says Providence, New Bedford, Massachusetts and Block Island, Rhode Island have met blizzard criteria.

