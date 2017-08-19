Thousands of counterprotesters gather to march against demonstrators at ‘Free Speech Rally’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people are expected to march from Roxbury today around 10 a.m. to speak out against those demonstrating at the Free Speech Rally in the Boston Common.

The march will take counter-protesters from the Reggie Lewis Track to the rally at the Common.

The messages from both sides are very different, but they are both promising peaceful demonstrations.

However, city officials said they have prepared for the worst.

There are road closures due to the protests today. Delays will go from around 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. as marchers walk the two miles from Roxbury to the Common.

Tremont street will be affected from Malcolm X Boulevard to Charles Street. This includes Charles Street South and Charles Street near the Common, as well as the side streets that bring you to Tremont Street in that area.

An overall look of Roxbury right now before they start marching to the Boston Common.These counter protesters promise no violence. @7News pic.twitter.com/kJn0DxI5mB — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) August 19, 2017

We are staged in Roxbury.These counter-protesters will be marching to Boston Common soon.They promised peace and no violence. pic.twitter.com/jyDJfvzXzg — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) August 19, 2017

NO VIOLENCE is something both the organizers of the "free speech" rally and counter protesters agree on.Heavy police presence to keep peace pic.twitter.com/r7S6HbP1vJ — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) August 19, 2017

