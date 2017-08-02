Thousands of iPhone cases recalled after skin burns reported

(WHDH) — A number of iPhone case are being recalled after dozens of reports of chemical burns or skin irritation.

Nearly 275,000 cases have been recalled as a result.

Chinese-based company Mixbin Electronics sold these cases globally, both online and in stores.

Those glittery cases contain an unidentified liquid.

The manufacturer says if the cases crack or break, that liquid can spill.

There are at least 24 reports of chemical burns or skin irritation from the liquid.

Customers are urged to stop using the cases immediately and request a refund from the company.

