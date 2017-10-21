Thousands of rowers compete in Head of the Charles Regatta

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The 53rd Annual Head of the Charles Regatta is happening this weekend, October 21-22.

As many as 11,000 rowers of all ages are expected to compete throughout the weekend.

There are 66 different races total involving athletes from around the world.

The race begins at the Boston University Boathouse and ends near Herter Park.

The course is 3 miles long and runs upstream.

There are six bridges for spectators to watch the races from throughout the course.

Parking is limited and officials recommend public transportation.

The races go from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the regatta weekend, Memorial Drive from Cambridge Boat Club to Western Avenue will be closed.

The head of the Charles underway @7News pic.twitter.com/gaY7FDqMCl — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) October 21, 2017

Head of the Charles looking good next couple days. #7news pic.twitter.com/BN1SesEEg1 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 21, 2017

