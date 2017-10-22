Thousands of rowers compete in second, final day of Head of the Charles Regatta

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Thousands of rowers are in competing in the second and final day of the Head of the Charles Regatta.

This is the 53rd annual Head of the Charles race, the largest regatta in the world.

Around 11,000 rowers are expected to compete throughout the weekend.

The three mile long race begins at the Boston University Boathouse and ends near Herter Park.

RELATED: Thousands of rowers compete in Head of the Charles Regatta.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)