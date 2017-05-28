Thousands of runners gather at Run to Remember to honor fallen heroes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of runners are hitting the streets of Boston to honor fallen heroes in the 13th annual Run to Remember.

The race is a tribute to those who lost their lives protecting and serving others.

The five mile and half marathon races began at 7am with a moment of silence to honor all fallen heroes.

This included fallen Watertown firefighter, Joe Toscano, who died in March while battling a two-alarm fire.

One runner said they want to finish this race today in order to honor law enforcement and all they do for the country.

For more on this race, check out the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)