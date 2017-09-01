Thousands of students moving to Allston leaves streets clogged with vans and furniture

ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) – Christmas came early in Allston as the annual student move-in week is underway.

Thousands of students moving into the area have left the streets clogged with vans, cars, and furniture.

Unwanted belongings have been piled up on the sides of the streets.

Some locals say they cannot stand being in the area during the move-in week.

However, some treasure hunters say patience leads them to find some special items.

There are several organizations around Boston that offer free pick-up for furniture and household items in good condition, like Goodwill and The Salvation Army.

City officials want to remind treasure hunters that taking items off of the streets could lead to unwanted guests like bed bugs.

