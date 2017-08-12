Thousands of white nationalists and opposing groups to be at UVA for rally on Saturday

Thousands of white nationalists and opposing groups are expected to be at the University of Virginia for the “Unite the Right Rally” on Saturday.

Torch bearing nationalists marched through the UVA campus last night.

A federal judge granted permission for the rally to go on as planned today.

Police said they believe about 6,000 people will attend the rally.

The group’s protest is upsetting many people, including the mayor of Charlottesville.

The mayor released a statement saying, “Today, in 2017, we are instead seeing a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance march down the lawns of the architect of our Bill of Rights.”

He went on to say, “…I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus.”

The rally is set to take place today at the statue of General Robert E. Lee.

The city had decided to remove the monument in an effort to reduce the overall number of Confederate monuments.

However, legal issues have not allowed for removal yet.

