Thousands participate in Boston’s 32nd annual AIDS Walk

BOSTON (WHDH) — Thousands of runners and walkers gathered Sunday at the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell for the annual AIDS Walk in Boston.

Proceeds from the fundraising goes towards research for a cure to HIV/AIDS, along with supporting those living with the disease.

Boston’s AIDS Walk has been held for 32 years and it is the largest HIV/AIDS fundraising event in New England.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)