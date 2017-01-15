Thousands braved the cold and turned out for the health care rally at Faneuil Hall.

The rally is a part of a larger national effort to save “Obamacare”—spearheaded by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Democrats are holding rallies in multiple cities as Congressional Republicans begin to take the first steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”

More than 20 million Americans have gained health insurance with “Obamacare,” and Democrats argue a repeal would have a devastating impact on millions of Americans. They also argue it will cause chaos in the insurance market.

Republicans say the law has hurt more Americans than it has helped, and say they do have a plan that they say will work.

