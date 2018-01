HEILONGJIANG, China (WHDH) — Thousands of runners in northeast China participated in an unusual New Year’s celebration by running a marathon over a frozen river.

About 2,000 runners bundled up and ran as part of the Amur Ice Marathon.

Runners faced temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees.

