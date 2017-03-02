Thousands sign petition to save Citgo sign

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 6,000 people have signed an online petition to try to save the Citgo sign.

The petition is calling for Boston to officially designate the sign as a landmark.

Citgo currently pays 250,000 dollars each year to rent the spot where it’s famous sign sits.

But the owner of the building wants to increase the rent.

The current lease expires next month.

