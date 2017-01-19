Thousands take in ‘Make America Great Again’ concert

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration may be Friday but the celebrations kicked off Thursday and some people from New England were in the audience to watch.

The “Make America Great Again” concert featured performances from 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood. Hundreds of ticketed guests watched the concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial, while thousands more converged by the Reflecting Pool to watch for free.

“It’s beyond exciting, it really is beyond exciting,” said Tina Asmar of Westwood. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s just beyond surreal to be here.”

After the concert, Trump waved to the crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, accompanied by his wife Melania. Also joining Trump were his adult children Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and their families. His youngest son, Barron, remained at home in New York.

