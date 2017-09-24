Thousands take to the streets of Boston for Jimmy Fund Walk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands took to the streets of Boston Saturday for the annual Jimmy Fund Walk. Participants followed the same course as the Boston Marathon to raise money for cancer care and research.

Cameras captured a wave between walkers and children standing on the Jimmy Fund Bridge in Boston. The children held up messages of thanks for those taking part in this year’s walk.

Carlie Gonzalez, 16, knows what those young patients are going through. The cancer survivor is now strong enough to sing the national anthem, serving as a big inspiration at the kick off of the 5K from Dana Farber.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is in its 29th year and has raised more than $120 million.

This year 132 police chiefs walked, including the head of Dudley’s police department who is a cancer survivor.

“I always look at it in a personal vein knowing what I went through, but also knowing there are people who have it a lot worse off than I did so whatever help and support we can give to them and their families is well worth the efforts,” said Chief Steven Wojnar, of the Dudley Police Department.

Thousands more trekked along the marathon course from Hopkinton to Copley, hoping every dollar raised is a step towards ending the disease.

