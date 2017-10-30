Thousands without power after strong storm slams Massachusetts

HULL, Mass. (WHDH) — Thousands of people woke up Monday without power after hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain slammed Massachusetts overnight, leaving behind widespread damage.

Power has since been restored in the South Shore town of Hull, where electricity has been out since late Sunday. An ice cream shop showed 7News how they were using a generator to keep things running.

Officials said downed power lines and wires made restoring electricity difficult.

Over in Hingham, crews were hard at work cutting up downed trees that were brought down in the storm.

