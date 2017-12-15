HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A threat on social media prompted stepped up security at Haverhill High School Friday.

Police in Methuen received a tip from a concerned parent about a threat toward a school on social media, later learning that the threat came from Haverhill High School.

Methuen police contacted the Haverhill Police Department and together they identified a juvenile student who they said was responsible.

Officers arrested the student and said they are confident that there is no longer a threat to the school. However, they have added an extra police presence Friday as a precaution.

