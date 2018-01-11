Threatening space-saver notes will not be tolerated, Mayor Walsh says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says threatening space-saver messages and notes will not be tolerated in the city.

“Take this and expect your windows to be broken,” one angry noted shared with Boston 311 said.

The note’s authored explained that they were infuriated after someone stole a spot which took “2 hours” to shovel out.

Walsh said he and other city officials are “disappointed” by the messages that resident’s are leaving on each other’s cars.

“Please be respectful of your neighbors. We all share these streets and our city,” Walsh said in a tweet. “No threats will be tolerated.”

For now, Walsh says no changes are planned for the space saver program.

While we don't plan any changes to the space saver program, we're disappointed by threatening messages and notes residents are leaving on each other's cars. Please be respectful of your neighbors–we all share these streets and our City. No threats will be tolerated. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 11, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)