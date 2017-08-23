Threats prompt closure of Brandeis University

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Brandeis University in Waltham has closed its campus Wednesday after receiving email threats.

School officials say the emails were received Wednesday morning. The nature of the threats is not clear.

The school has been closed to all faculty and non-essential personnel. Residential students on campus have been temporarily relocated.

Officials say the closure is out of “abundance of caution.”

No additional details were immediately available.

Police are investigating the threats.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)