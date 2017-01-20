Three arrested in Manchester for drug possession with infant in car

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester have arrested three people accused of drug possession with a one-month-old girl in the car.

According to police, a suspicious vehicle was located in the parking lot of McHugh’s Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon near Beech and Hanover streets.

The driver was identified as Amanda Gingras, 28 of Manchester, NH, who was the mother of the infant. The two passengers were Ashley Gingras, 26 of Epping, NH, and Zachary Gingras, 27 of Manchester, NH. Police say each person had a separate and fully loaded syringe.

Police say a one-month-old girl was in a car seat in the back.

The infant’s grandmother took custody of the baby girl following the incident, and Manchester Police Juvenile Unit and DCYF were notified of the incident.

The three suspects were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled drug (heroin/fentanyl).

