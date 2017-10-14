Three car crash in Foxborough sent five to hospital

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A three car crash in Foxborough sent five people to the hospital on Friday.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near Fisher Street.

Fire crews had to cut the roof off of one of the cars involved to rescue the trapped driver.

There is no word on the current condition of the people involved.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

7News will bring updates.

