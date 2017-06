FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters have extinguished brush fires that were discovered on an island off of the Cape.

Falmouth firefighters say three fires were discovered Thursday night on Ram Island, which is just off the coast of Woods Hole.

Crews quickly put out the flames.

Investigators say an unattended camp fire led to the problem.

