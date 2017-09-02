Three hospitalized after stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three people were hospitalized after stabbings in Roxbury.

Officials say police responded to a report of a stabbing at around 3:00 a.m. near 24 Turquoise Way.

Boston EMS told 7News that three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Those injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police say this is an active investigation but there are no arrests to report at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious is asked to contact Boston Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)