Three injured after two-car crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is investigating after three people were hurt in a two-car crash in Chelsea on Wednesday.

Officials say the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Everett Ave., which is near the MBTA commuter rail tracks.

One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene after the crash but was apprehended.

Two people are currently listed in serious condition and were transported to Mass General Hospital.

A third person was taken to Whidden Hospital in Everett for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

